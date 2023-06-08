Editor: I appreciate the work the Discovery Bay Board of Directors does for our community. However, I have a strong objection to the recent Board action to allocate $900,000 for building plans to erect a new Town office building, with an estimated total cost of $13 million. I acknowledge the need for new offices. However, I believe that the expenditure of $900,000, and potential for $13 million more, to develop a limited-purpose building is an excessive use of public funds, and not in the best interest of the community.
I support the idea of developing space for new town offices to better serve the needs of our community directors and staff. Considering the current economic climate and the limited scope of this project, I believe it is essential to exercise fiscal responsibility and explore more cost-effective alternatives.
I kindly request the Board reconsider and reverse the decision made on May 17 to allocate $900,000 for building plans. Instead, I support the formation of a new ad-hoc committee that includes members of the public.
