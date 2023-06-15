Editor: In response to the Edna Hill issue and article titled, “‘Hijacked’ projector prompts investigation”... The channel 7 (ABC7) report was misleading by including the San Jose State professor’s comment about the “fix” to the issue being ‘simple’. Many of our homes have these devices, and the change would be simple on a home network.
But the fix to the school network is not so simple. These devices count on your home having a direct connection to the device and, thus, at home we have our own passwords.
In the school environment, students need to log on to the same network as the teachers and staff. By stating that the solution is simple, the professor and ABC7 imply that the school district technology department was not doing their job.
