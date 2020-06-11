Editor:
Each year, Contra Costa County Adult Protective Services (APS) receives more than 4,000 elder (65 and older) and dependent adult ( ages 18 to 64) abuse reports. Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, APS reports have gone down by 15%. APS reports have decreased because shelter-in-place orders have restricted contact between elderly and dependent adults with mandated reporters. The lower number of reports point to increased severity of social isolation. Many of the elderly live alone, social interaction and communication has proven to be helpful for improving mental health and reducing the risk of abuse or neglect.
The elderly can get connected through the following ways:
• Institute on Aging Friendship Line, toll free at 800-971-0016.
• Meals on Wheels services, toll free at 925-937-8311.
• Covia Social Call, toll free at 877-797-7299.
• Contra Costa Information and Assistance for resources, toll free at 800-510-2020.
To report elder and dependent adult abuse and neglect, please call APS at 877-839-4347 or at reporttoaps.org (for mandated reporters). For abuse and neglect occurring in nursing homes and long-term care facilities please call Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda County to make a report at 925-685-2070. For emergencies please call law enforcement first.
We encourage you to wear purple during the month of June to support the cause of elder abuse outreach. All lives matter, so let’s reach out to our elderly and dependent adult friends, family and neighbors, especially during this challenging time.
Report elder abuse in long-term care facilities and nursing homes to the Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda County Ombudsman at 925-685-2070
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.