Editor: Joe Biden has been declared the President-Elect; congratulations to him, and I’d expect his administration to be treated the same way that the previous administration was treated. So we want immediate investigations opened into all business dealings involving his family members including Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother. We expect the media to become hostile adversaries to this administration and start publishing stories that reflect negatively about it on a daily basis.
We expect uncorroborated leaks and accusations from anonymous sources that create chaos within the administration. We want to see social media blocking and limiting distribution of messages from supporters of this administration and their media allies. We want search engines to alter the search algorithms to push down favorable results to appear lower in the results, and negative results to appear higher.
We want national magazines, and online media to criticize and start petitions opposing everything this administration does. We want lawyers, attorneys general, and states to file lawsuits obstructing every move of this administration. We want judges at every level to stop the implementation of this administration’s policies and rule them illegal.
We want the Republican party to fight against every judicial nominee, and oppose every piece of legislation proposed by the Democrat party.
We want to accuse everyone of racism, view everything through the lens of race, and judge people by the color of their skin, and not by the content of their character.
We want to see the incoming administration called horrible things like being Nazis. We want the Wuhan Coronavirus cured in 30 days or have this administration called a failure on a daily basis and have the president personally blamed for “killing” hundreds of thousands of people.
Remember, over 70 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump. We all lived through and remember what the Democrat party, the media, social media, and the technology elite did over the last four years. We are not going to forget.
Bill Weber
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.