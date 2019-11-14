Editor: Now that Measure L has been dealt with, we are still faced with a chronically underfunded fire district.
There are basically only two ways that this lack of funding issue can be resolved.
One way is to levy a fee of some type. The logical way to do that would be a parcel tax type of funding solution. This was voted on a few years ago and was defeated by the loud and uninformed squealing from the Howard Jarvis luddites.
As I recall, the tax was in the neighborhood of $8 per month per dwelling unit.
The second way to resolve this funding issue is to change the allocation percentage of the property tax revenue. This solution would be the best, but to accomplish this requires a state assembly generated change in the tax code.
Our assembly members should have been all over this, but I have not heard of any work that they have done on our behalf. I do remember one of them who had promised to help bailing out when the fire district accountants found an account that had been overlooked. His reasoning was bull crap then, and it still is.
The alphabet stew of commissions, committees and political operators that appear almost weekly in The Press have done little or nothing to drill down to and repair the basic issue. We all need to remind our elected representatives that they are supposed to be working for us up there in Sacramento.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
