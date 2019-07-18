Editor:
On the 4th of July, the East Contra Costa Firefighters Association hosted our first Firefighter Pancake Breakfast, in downtown Brentwood at the Veteran’s Hall, coinciding with the parade.
While we were not sure what to expect, we must say that we were amazed by the massive community support. More than 600 people joined us for breakfast. We had a great time visiting with everyone, showing kids the fire engines and teaching people how to do ‘hands-only CPR.’
We would like to thank everyone who made this event possible. A special thank you to the ECCFPD firefighters, their families and friends, Heritage High Fire ROP, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Legion and VFW, Tony Kukulich of the Brentwood Press, Mike Burkholder of Eastcountytoday.net, Helen and Kevin from the Brentwood Rotary Club, Yvette and Sal from Chill Tea and Coffee, Digger’s Diner, Lumpy’s Diner, Brentwood Cafe, Brentwood Fine Meats, American Hero’s, Firefighters First CU, Hann Orthodontics, Cathy Daniel Realtor, our Friends on Rioja Way in Trilogy, McCauley Agriculture and Pest Service, NAPA Auto Parts, The Joint Chiropractic, J.K.M. Insurance and Raley’s. Funds raised from this event will help with our fallen firefighter and historical equipment preservation funds.
Firefighter Pancake Breakfasts are a wonderful tradition in most communities, and we are glad to add this tradition to ours. We’ll see you next year.
Robert Ruddick
President, East Contra Costa Firefighters Association
