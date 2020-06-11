Editor:
Many decades ago, I worked in a sweatshop on the outskirts of a small N. Georgia town in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains. When my hillbilly fellow-workers would attempt to repair a piece of machinery that wasn’t working right, they would sometimes say, “I’ll fix it, or fix it to where it has to be fixed.”
The peaceful protests of the past failed to break down the underlying racism that, like a social virus, affects and infects many parts of our society. “Justice for all” has been our tarnished dream from the beginning of our nation. Through rioting and destruction, the protesters intend finally to force us to make the required transformation. We must work together to make the dream come true and create a just society or we won’t have any society at all.
I wish them well! If I ever get a chance to do so publicly, I’ll “take a knee.” Pursuing genuine equality and social justice for our country is worth any amount of personal discomfort and suffering. It’s a cause worth dying for!
Let’s join shoulder-to-shoulder to help our black brothers and sisters finally “fix the problem to where it has to be fixed.”
Don Huntington
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.