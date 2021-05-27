Editor: I am writing as a concerned citizen of Brentwood. Specifically about the removal of the fountain on East Country Drive and Balfour Road. The fountain is in my opinion a city landmark. By definition landmarks refer to any natural or man-made structure(s) that is/are recognized by the public of a particular place or city.
They are considered to be as important as the orientation and planning of a city.
Quinceaneras, sports events, graduations, and weddings, have been memorialized at the fountain. People from all over come out to take pictures in front of the fountain. Who doesn’t have at least one picture standing in front of the glorious fountain in Shadow Lakes?
The HOA of Shadow Lakes has been responsible for the upkeep of the fountain since its inception. Other than basic landscaping that the HOA has provided, the fountain has been non operational for years .Recently, the HOA submitted a request to the planning commission to amend the fountain. But before submitting, they had already vandalized it by filling in the fountain and turning it into a big unattractive, planter. Where is code enforcement? What are the consequences? Why does the HOA get special treatment when they clearly have not been following protocol? Putting plants in a majestic fountain like ours, is not what the fountain was intended for. It is a disgrace to see the once rushing waters replaced by cheap looking plants.
Homeowners weren’t properly notified of the intentions of the HOA. HOA members who pay fees should look closely at where their money is really going.
If you are concerned about the fountain, and want to save it, please contact your hard working city planning commission.
Helane Geanekos
Brentwood
