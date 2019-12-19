Editor: The Dec. 13 issue of The Press had a letter questioning the validity of climate change, and valid, intelligent questions were asked.
I suggest readers visit climate.nasa.gov for answers. NASA scientists have made an excellent presentation of the evidence.
If you don’t want to read it because you’ve already made up your mind, you’re part of the problem, not the solution. If you read it and still don’t believe it, please offer your logical argument. I would hope a strong opinion is supported by some research, not just quoting Glenn Beck’s “An Inconvenient Book.”
Get online and get answers from scientists, not pundits and those wishing to please big industry.
Martin McVeigh
Brentwood
