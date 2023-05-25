Editor: As cherry season is starting, this is the perfect time and opportunity to talk about how important our agriculture is to our community.
Hi. My name is Arianna Hammer, and I am 11 years old. I have a deep passion for our community, agriculture and our world. I am an active member of Brentwood 4-H and I am your Miss Agriculture America California Preteen.
This year, I was wanting to challenge myself in many ways. I wanted to educate and reach as many people as I can about our environment, agriculture and need to better our world through education and example. Every year, I try to pick a new topic to learn as much as I can and try to figure out how to educate others.
This year, I picked corn and how important it is to our community of Brentwood, and our agriculture. I had the absolute privilege of meeting Joe from G and S Farm, and spent the afternoon with him learning, taking notes, and taking as many photos as I can to retain as much information as I could. At the end of the day, I felt ever more driven to talk about corn and to let even more people know about it.
So I did an Agricultural Education display and presentation and submitted it to our Contra Costa County 4-H presentation day. It was a hit. The judges said they learned so much, and I was given the opportunity to do another presentation and teach even more people about corn at West Coast Regionals.
I was so excited, and I knew I needed to do more. So, I asked my teacher from last year and he allowed me to do my presentation about corn to his class. We all planted corn seeds and the whole class took home seeds for their gardens. It was absolutely amazing.
Fast-forward to this past week, I had the opportunity to educate our community at the Contra Costa County Fair about corn and how amazing Brentwood corn and agriculture is. Also, this coming weekend, I have been given the opportunity to talk about Agriculture Education and Corn at UC Davis for California state 4-H.
I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I can represent our town of Brentwood and Brentwood 4-H at the state level. Hopefully, I can show the state of California that you can make a difference no matter how young you are. We can all be the change.
