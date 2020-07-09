Editor:
I have lived through the periods of time when ‘counter-culture’ meant wearing flowers in our hair and bell-bottomed pants.
It was not ‘destroy our culture’ or ‘cancel our culture.’ My generation saw the beautiful and prosperous island of Cuba become communist, poor and lawless. Is that what we want for our country? Do we want to follow in the footsteps of Venezuela, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Cambodia, Tibet etc? Do we really condone the destruction of private property?
Our government-run schools have neglected to teach history; young students do not really know the people for whom the statues have been raised. Can we not learn from history? Do we have to destroy and erase it? Then we are doomed to repeat its mistakes. I know. I used to be a democrat/communist, I am ashamed to say. I know our only hope for this country is in the word of our Lord, written throughout the Bible. In James it says, “Do not show favoritism,” (James 2:1) and “Love your neighbor as yourself” (James 2:8). We should love all, rich, poor, whatever color … instead of this race war and division of classes. The founders of Black Lives Matter are Marxists! Let us not be ignorant. Psalms 7:8 says, “Refrain from anger and turn from wrath.” Let’s put the word of God back into our next generation, and give the country some hope for tomorrow.
Laura Aue
Brentwood
