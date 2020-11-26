Editor: With the second wave of COVID-19 hampering many Thanksgiving plans this year, one positive to it all is that it has made me dive deeper into my faith as an Ahmadi Muslim and recognize the blessings God has given us and be thankful for our health, warm home and food to nourish our bodies. So many Americans are struggling this year with loss of income and jobs. It reminds me of a verse in the Holy Quran that states, “Surely there is ease after hardship.” Chapter 94:6. As an Ahmadi Muslim, we are taught to hold onto hope because God is indeed merciful. In the meantime, those of us who can give, please give wholeheartedly now more than ever. Spread happiness and be an example of kindness. So many physical characteristics can divide us, but in the end we are all human, and we all could use a helping hand.
Faiza Shah
Pittsburg
