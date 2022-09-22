Editor: I am glad that some of our city council members have some common sense and voted against the outlaw drilling proposal.
Our governor is today bragging about how all of the renewable energy bailed us out of last week’s disaster by producing a whopping 8% of total needs. So that is only 92% to go?
Having more people adopt solar panels is more dependent upon the unscrupulous door-to-door solar companies and making the costs reasonable. So naturally, let’s tax those homeowners some more.
