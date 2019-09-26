Editor: Well, I guess I really started a dialogue when I asked Trump supporters to write to the Brentwood Press and tell me why they support him.
Thank you, Brentwood Press, for publishing my letter and the responses. Thank you to those who responded. It’s been an enlightening experience. I’m convinced it’s absolutely crucial for us voters to ignore political slogans and check facts before casting our votes.
For those of you who are too young to vote: Keep reminding us that we hold your future in our hands.
Carole Main
Brentwood
