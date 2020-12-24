Editor: Dec. 25, Christians celebrate the miraculous birth of the Prophet Jesus. From Dec. 10 until Dec. 18, Jews celebrate Hanukkah.
As members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, we wish everyone a merry holiday season. While Muslims do not celebrate the birth of Jesus, we believe he is a beloved Prophet of God. His mother Mary is also an extremely revered personality, as an entire chapter in the Holy Qur’an is named after her.
We understand the disappointment many of our Jewish and Christian brothers and sisters are feeling having to celebrate during pandemic restrictions, as we too have had to celebrate our holidays in these conditions.
We hope that everyone makes safe choices and that the pandemic ends soon so that we can celebrate our holidays in community next year.
Happy holidays to everyone.
Imam Khalid Khan
Bay Point
