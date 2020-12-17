Editor: What should have been the first major act of a new and unified council on Tuesday showed us there is a line drawn in the sand regarding the future of Brentwood.
When Bob Taylor was elected as mayor in 2006 his vacant council seat was filled by the next highest vote-getter.
What should have been a simple vote to appoint a replacement for the at-large seat turned into high drama.
Every single public speaker asked the council to choose either the next highest vote-getter from the recent election or to hold a special election to fill the seat.
Approximately 60+ emails were also sent in with comments and apparently followed the same trend.
Not only did the people in attendance want this outcome, it is already established precedent in Brentwood.
There is only one problem. Joel Bryant and Johnny Rodriguez clearly do not want the next highest vote-getter to join the council.
The next highest vote-getter would be Karen Rarey. A well-qualified candidate with recent experience on the council who narrowly lost the mayoral race.
You need to watch the recorded arguments among the council members for yourself to see the twists and turns that are made to try and justify preventing the appointment of Karen Rarey.
The newest council members who were just voted in were having none of it last night and refused to be pushed around. Amazing job done by both Jovita Mendoza and Susannah Meyer in their newly elected roles.
Joel Bryant and Johnny Rodriguez want to ignore precedent and public opinion and hand pick the new council member instead.
If you aren’t outraged by this blatant political power move then you aren’t paying close enough attention.
This vacant seat could be the deciding vote for a developer-friendly council or it could be the majority vote needed to stop unchecked development.
I strongly encourage my fellow residents of Brentwood to virtually attend the council meeting next week and let the council know what the people of Brentwood think about this issue.
Antonio Xavier
Brentwood
