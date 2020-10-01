Editor: It appears that Caltrans has started to destroy the current stop light at that intersection and to replace it with another one of those idiot traffic circles (roundabout). So currently, those going northbound on Highway 160 have three lanes: a left turn lane, a straight ahead lane toward Isleton, and a right turn lane to head eastbound on Highway 12.
So once the traffic circle is completed, this northbound lane becomes a single lane.
So if the bridge toward Rio Vista is up waiting for a boat and the car in front is waiting to end up eastbound on Hwy 12, then all through traffic and eastbound Highway 12 traffic that previously would have been able to wait for the light and proceed, must now wait for the bridge to go down, or I guess they can drive on the shoulder to go around this nonsense.
Could someone explain to me how this is an improvement to traffic safety and to lower costs?
Jeff Miller
Oakley
