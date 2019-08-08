Editor: Last week, Gordon Lyster responded to a previous letter by Kevin Cunningham, but Lyster’s response makes no sense.
Cunningham pointed out several racist things that Trump said or did and how that makes him racist. He pointed out how Trump fans are racist for supporting a racist like Trump, his racism and his racist policies. And Lyster’s said, “Folks who dislike Trump or political opinions other than theirs are called racist.” How ridiculous! (To quote Lyster).
That has nothing to do with Cunningham’s letter.
Disagreeing with pro-choice doesn’t get you called racist. Disagreeing on taxing rich people equally doesn’t get you called racist. You know what gets you called racist? Saying or doing racist things like Trump does. Supporting racists like Trump and making non-credible excuses for his racism also gets you called racist.
If you don’t want to be called racist, the answer is simple. Don’t say racist things or do racist things like Trump does, and don’t support racists like Trump. Thank you.
Shari Parker
Brentwood
