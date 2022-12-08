Editor: I am disappointed that the Brentwood Press (Dec. 2, 2022 edition) published two opinions that were from out of state (Oregon and Pennsylvania). I prefer opinions published from our readers in our local area for insight to the heartbeat of our community.
That being said, I am compelled to respond to the opinion published in the Dec. 2 issue, “Time to get rid of the Second Amendment for Safety.” The author went from a shooting death over a parking lot stall to repealing the Second Amendment, and, thus, attributing gun violence as a virus.
The opinion piece referenced a parking lot shooting over a parking spot. That is a moral issue, not a virus. A lack of morality in our society is devolving us. Patience, empathy and respect are becoming lost. The Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you” has been replaced with “Do unto others BEFORE they do unto you.”
