Editor: As a citizen of these United States, I am really confused.
We vote to have Congress and the Senate to represent us and to enforce the laws of our country, but now I am seeing our representatives are more concerned about people coming here illegally than the citizens they represent. And to think we’re paying them.
On top of that, they made our cities and state a safe haven for them by making our state a sanctuary state. I don’t remember voting on that. Now they want to give them free housing, medical, food and education. Now what!
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is coming to round them up, even after they have had their day in court, and our democrats are aiding and abating criminals in the name of humanity. They also talk about rule of law, which they are constantly breaking. So if they can break our laws, which they made, and belittle our citizenship, then tell me why we should pay taxes or obey the law. Or are they the only ones who can break our laws? If they are for open borders, then why should I have to go through customs?
Gerald Marshall
Brentwood
