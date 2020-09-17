Editor: I get so fed-up with people who believe everything they hear/see on the news, like President Trump calling veterans “suckers” and “losers.” Our president loves the veterans; this is the president who donates his entire paycheck to our country! (Joe Biden on the other hand, has been on the government payroll for four decades and presently takes social security.) Antifa and BLM deface our national monuments our president is attempting to protect; he stands for our country and its heroes.
The “Atlantic Monthly” magazine, funded by Biden supporters, wrote this “anonymous” account with no eyewitnesses; not a one! The people who were there say it never happened. Even John Bolton, who is no friend of the president’s, debunked the accusation.
So, who do we believe? Let’s have some discernment before we believe “carte blanche” what the media says. The accusations continue daily!
Biden accuses our president of not “doing enough” quickly enough when the virus struck. What was he doing? Biden was holding mass rallies as late as March 9, 2020. President Trump restricted travelers from China as early as January 2020 (and Biden was against this.) What was Pelosi doing? Inviting people to come to S.F. for Chinese New Years! When? Jan. 25, 2020.
Now President Trump is accused of not panicking the public early enough when the media daily panics the public, yet calls the riots “peaceful.” (Why is Gov. Whitmer building a $1.1 million electrified wall around her mansion at the taxpayers’ expense?)
Taxpayers are funding government employees to have gyms, yet we can’t go to gyms or church. Gambling casinos are “essential” as are liquor stores and abortion clinics. How crazy is this?
When three Jewish brothers were bullied and discriminated against, they created the “Three Stooges.” Let’s reward those who contribute, not those who destroy!
This wife of a Vietnam War vet, proud of our military, is voting for President Trump.
Laura Aue
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.