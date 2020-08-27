Editor: Several times a year, notices are sent with our bills detailing what can and what cannot go into the recycle bins. I take exception to this. If an item can be recycled, it needs to be.
Excuses such as “China doesn’t want it anymore” are unacceptable. Find a new buyer, and keep it domestic. Better yet, encourage (lobby for!) the formation of a recycling company here in the USA! Provide jobs!
Ask Brentwood. Their recycle policy accepts nearly anything! Items marked with the recycle symbol, yes, but also broken appliances and toys; and many other things that otherwise end up in landfills.
As far as refusing to accept items clearly marked as recyclable; I don’t buy it. If it isn’t recyclable, it wouldn’t have the symbol! It is, or it isn’t. If it’s so marked, it is! You can’t claim to be a recycler, then be picky about it.
Furthermore, it’s unfair to task this sorting of otherwise recyclable items to the consumer. It’s not our fault this problem exists. Instead of expecting the consumer to sort and remember which “recyclable” items are actually “not,” go to the manufacturers of these containers! That’s where the problem begins. It’s up to them to make the containers, and what materials they use.
Meanwhile, if it has the recycle symbol on it, I’m putting it in my recycle bin! It’s not the consumers’ job to solve this issue: it’s yours and that of the manufacturers!s.
Liz Elias
Oakley
