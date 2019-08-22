Editor: In response to Gerald Marshall (opinion on Aug. 9, 2019) — if the information behind your argument were true, most Americans (myself included) would agree that your concerns are sound and valid.
Unfortunately, the information is either not true or is lacking qualifying information. First, no Democrat is advocating for “open borders.” If you can produce proof of such, I can change that statement.
Advocating for the lawful rights of asylum seekers in accordance with our international obligations through treaties and by federal law is not advocating for open borders. It’s advocating for the U.S. to adhere to the law and our commitments to international agreements.
Regarding providing “free housing, medical, food and education” to undocumented immigrants — by law, undocumented immigrants are banned from federal welfare programs.
HUD secretary Ben Carson is pushing to close a “loophole” in federal housing aid for cases (about 32,000) where the head of household is a U.S. citizen (a requirement), but undocumented individuals may be living there as well. This is not providing housing for all immigrants. Also, the current waitlist for housing aid is in the millions, so wrenching families apart for 32,000 cases won’t fix the housing crisis.
Medical: California’s budget includes $98 million to provide medical care to undocumented 19- to 25-year-olds. That may sound like a lot, but considering this demographic contributes $3 billion annually in property, excise, income (yes, about 9% contribute income tax) and sales tax and don’t receive anything back like worker’s comp or social security, it isn’t a lot. The cost will be paid by the money they are already contributing, meaning no Californian will be paying for it.
Food: As no undocumented immigrant qualifies for food assistance, I’m unsure what you mean here.
Education: I don’t have a rebuttal for this, as it’s true undocumented immigrants are allowed to attend California schools. Regarding ICE rounding immigrants up “even after they have had their day in court,” see Pereira v. Sessions, the recent Supreme Court decision banning ICE from sending notice to appear (NTA) letters that did not provide a date or location to appear to, instead listing “TBA.” Immigrants who received those notices were then ordered to be deported in absentia because they failed to show. Since that decision, ICE has been caught issuing NTAs with fake dates, again with the same intent and outcomes. So no, “they” have not had their “day in court.”
As an American who loves this country, I’m sure you believe this country’s laws should be respected and followed. Based on this information, I ask you, who exactly isn’t following our laws? Asylum seekers granted legal rights by our laws who are being denied those rights? Or an administration hell-bent on breaking our laws and dehumanizing people asking for refuge in the country that claims to defend human rights to the world? And humanitarian reasons? Yes, very much so. As we all should, if we believe in American and Christian principles.
Art Main
Brentwood
