Editor: I am aware of personal attacks on Fire Chief Brian Helmick for the use of his picture and a quote in the full page ad in the Sept. 27 (issue of) The Press and in a recent mailer supporting Measure L.
These have included attacks on his integrity. A careful reading of the quote shows it accurately conveys the position of the ECCFPD Board, and there is no expressed or implied support for Measure L by either the district or Helmick personally. The quote limits itself to the effect on the fire district by the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Sponsors of the Initiative.
ECCFPD’s responsibility to the political process is limited to ensuring the quote ascribed to Helmick on behalf of the district is strictly accurate. This has been achieved. The use of the quote and picture by the Measure L proponents is a valid use of political speech.
Finally, a response to those who complain ECCFPD should not have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with GBN Partners: If Measure L were to pass and the ECCFPD Board had not accepted the revised offer from GBN Partners, we would be guilty of a grave malfeasance.
Stephen Smith
Brentwood
