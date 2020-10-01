Editor: It is my honor to recommend Angela Lowrey as a candidate to the Ironhouse Sanitary District.
I have known Angela for over twenty years; in an open letter like this it is common to state many of a candidates strength. Smart, dedicated, knowledgeable; all of which are true. There are however other things that truly separate Angela from the field. Her skill set includes the rare ability to listen and engage with people. She is companionate in solving challenges but does so with a strength that communicates the core of the issues so that all know they have been heard, and then she demonstrates the reasoning that goes with the decision. These are traits not often seen today but traits we all are looking for in our elected officials.
I urge you to take a second to know her and you too will understand why she deserves your vote and trust.
Chris Hoot
Orinda
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.