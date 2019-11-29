In support of lower drug prices Nov 29, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Editor: All seniors need lower drug prices.Let’s not become the “silent generation.” Speak up for what is happening to let everyone know how wrong this situation is.Stephene ChristoBrentwood Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Stephene Christo Brentwood Seniors Letter To The Editor Opinion Drug Prices Price Drug Senior Editor Situation Generation Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox.Sign up for the Morning Update and Thursday delivery of The ePress, your free digital newspaper. Sign up! Stay informed. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Promoted Events Small Business Saturday Celebration Saturday, November 30th, 2019 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm G St. Mercantile Sip & Shop Saturday, November 30th, 2019 @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Campos Family Vineyards Winter Wine Stroll and Tasting Tour Saturday, November 30th, 2019 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Downtown Brentwood Coalition TRILOGY AT THE VINEYARDS 6th ANNUAL ARTISAN EXPO Sunday, December 1st, 2019 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Trilogy at the Vineyards Club Los Meganos Event Center 3rd Annual Holiday Boutique Saturday, December 7th, 2019 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Old River Elementary School Rivertown Winter Wine Walk! Saturday, December 7th, 2019 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm G St. Mercantile Holiday Sip & Shop at Petersen Vineyards Saturday, December 7th, 2019 @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Petersen Vineyards Holiday Pack for the Troops Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm Brentwood Veterans Hall CHRISTMAS IN OZ, A New Musical About Old Friends Friday, December 13th, 2019 @ 8:00 pm Douglas Morrisson Theatre Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: $15 - 3 Day, $30 - 7 Day, or $55 - 14 Day Saturday, January 1st, 2022 Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net Online Poll How early do you start your holiday shopping? You voted: Already started Black Friday Early December As late as possible I don't shop for the holidays Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesMan arrested in Oakley after standoff with policeBody discovered on boat in AntiochDiscovery Bay ready to light up the holidaysBrentwood Home Announces Black Friday Cyber SaleOakley residents seek evacuation optionsBrentwood Library to host Holiday Singalong with acclaimed folk singerSpecial Thanksgiving surprise in store for East Bay Regional Park anglersFreedom baseball star Andrew Neil signs with UCSBBrentwood councilmember pushing for traffic noise studyPG&E meteorologists are forecasting a major winter storm Videos CollectionsOakley domestic violence arrest[Photos] Liberty vs. California High School playoff football game[Photos] 2019 North Coast Section Division 2 Boys' Cross Country Championships[Photos] Special Olympics Soccer event[Photos] 2019 North Coast Section Division 2 Girls' Cross Country Championships[Photos] Liberty vs. Pittsburg 2019 North Coast Section Division 1 Football Championships[Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley[Photos] Cookies & Cards for the Troops[Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood[Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
