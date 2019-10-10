Editor: I am writing you to express my support of Measure L.
After a great deal of research, I have come to the conclusion the success of this measure will provide much needed financial and infrastructure improvements to the City of Brentwood. More importantly is the improvements to health and safety we will get. Measure L will adjust the urban limit line, which would allow for the development of a new low-impact senior community and facilitate the protection of 225 acres of on-site open space. If Brentwood voters fail to pass this initiative, the project could still go forward in the same location under control of the City of Antioch.
Here is what you can expect if this measure passes: It will improve the traffic flow getting in and out of Heritage High School and Adams Middle School with the extension of American Avenue, the widening of Balfour Road to four lanes and the completion of Hillcrest Avenue to Balfour Road. The developer is currently dedicating funding for fire protection services in Brentwood, with up to $175 million for the City of Brentwood and other local agencies, $2 million of which will go to medical help response times. $11 million will go to build a new fire station. This project will provide hundreds of long-term construction jobs over the next 20 years.
I have noticed the opposition has taken to personal attacks upon the integrity of the developer, Ron Nunn. When Pat and I came to Brentwood over 21 years ago, we would spend our Saturday mornings at a little downtown coffee shop called Café Bacio. There, we would see Ron Nunn sipping his coffee and conversing with anyone who wanted to talk about this great town and issues that concern us all in Brentwood. I don’t know Mr. Nunn personally, although I have had conversations with him about issues that concern us all in Brentwood.
During my research, I learned Ron Nunn is a lifelong resident of Brentwood. He attended Liberty High School and went on to the University of the Pacific. He has a 30-year history of supporting Brentwood and building quality communities local residents are proud of. Some of us live in those homes in Apple Hill, any of the 4 Summersets or Trilogy. Mr. Nunn has devoted his life to farming and building those quality homes, while helping to improve the infrastructure in and around those projects. His projects have provided stable, long-term employment for people who actually live in Brentwood.
Mr. Nunn has provided more jobs for people in our community than any other person I know. He has financially supported many organizations that reach out to our community. He is dedicated to our town and the people who live here. I find him to be a man of great integrity.
I hope you will join me in of support Measure L and vote “yes” on Nov. 5.
Ronald Reagan
Brentwood
