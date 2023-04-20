Editor: The issue of reparations for Black Americans is a controversial topic in the United States.
Reparations are being recommended because of the history of slavery, segregation, and systemic racism that has caused huge harm to Black people in America. People argue that reparations are necessary to address this historical scar. Opponents believe it’s hard to determine who should get compensation and that it might not be fair to those who didn’t directly experience slavery while others think reparations would be too costly and could lead to a lack of money for other groups.
