Editor: Ever since time has begun, we had the Ice Age, then the fire storms, and ever since, our climate has been changing. Now, have we helped change the climate? Maybe.
I just heard a scientist state if we eliminate all the carbon by 2050, it might affect the temperature by 7/1000th of a degree. Maybe true, maybe not, but I finally heard someone state what might happen. Of course, we could never get rid of all the carbon. Plants love carbon monoxide, and of course, we are made of carbon.
I also heard a meteorologist state, since they started keeping records over the last 50 (or more) years, the weather has swung back and forth. So, here is what I know and wonder: There are spots on the sun; magnetic north is moving 30+ miles a year. The moon has an effect on our tides, and our earth is moving 1000 miles an hour.
We have earthquakes and volcanoes on land and at sea, and has the temperature at the core of the earth changed? These are all things we have no control of. So, is our climate changing because of evolution?
We have people running for president wanting to spend trillions of dollars just to address this. Maybe all we have to do is plant more trees. And now we have the news media, politicians and even teachers, who are supposed to teach facts without giving their opinions, and they’re brainwashing our youth. Hitler did that.
Watch “One Strange Rock” on Netflix or National Geographic if you want to learn something about the earth.
Can we do anything about the climate? I do not know, but I know we can do things to help our environment. We as a country are constantly finding ways to make things better. Can we do better? I think so, but we cannot do it all. The rest of the world has to do their part.
Here are a few things we have done: No more lead in gasoline or paint; cars have to meet a low emission; we recycle more. We need to get our whole country to recycle. Hawaii banned a chemical that was in sunscreen lotion after they found it was killing the coral reefs. We should ban this chemical in all sunscreen lotion. These are only some of the things I know of. I’m sure there are a lot more.
Gerald Marshall
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.