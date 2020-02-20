Editor: I watched with interest the District 3 Supervisors Candidate Forum on Feb. 6 in Brentwood. There was a stark difference between the candidates — Diane Burgis, current Supervisor; and Paul Seger, the contender.
Diane stated her top priorities as: public safety (law enforcement and fire protection), economic development (jobs from emerging technologies, the Northern Waterfront effort and agricultural policies for farmers) and Delta and open spaces protection.
Paul’s top priorities were: the general plan update and climate change update.
Paul indicated that there would be a mass insurgence of funds into East Contra Costa due to the New Green Deal that could be used for jobs, transportation, reducing carbon footprint and climate change.
Diane indicated that we cannot plan on an insurgence of funds. The supervisors need to work with the funds currently at hand. Her office is looking into Brownfield grants, economic development and the use of new/emerging technologies to effect cleanup and job expansion.
In general, Diane displayed an extensive knowledge of the issues at hand and proposed solutions facing the supervisors.
Paul acknowledged that he did not have all of the knowledge needed, but that it could all be learned and he was a fast learner.
Although I appreciate the advantage that an incumbent has, it is imperative that a contender running for office educate himself prior to seeking election. All of the information is public record — board meetings, materials, agreements and resolutions. Any contender seeking office has the duty to become educated in the basic issues and solutions of that office, prior to running.
For these reasons, I support Diane Burgis as our District 3 county supervisor and urge all voters in District 3 to join me.
Susan Morgan
Oakley
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.