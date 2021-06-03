Editor: One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s – the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It is more deadly than heart disease, and more deadly than breast and prostate cancer combined. The health care costs are $355 billion today, rising to over $1.1 trillion by 2050.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM), so I go purple and advocate for family and friends living with Alzheimer’s (David, Bob, Len and Bev) and those who have died from Alzheimer’s (Wayne, Joe, Shirley, Gordon, Glen and Gladys).
I want to thank Congressman Jerry McNerney for his ongoing support of Alzheimer’s legislation and want to ask that he continue his support of the following legislation:
The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act calls on Medicare & Medicaid to implement a dementia care management model and value-based annual per-patient payment.
The Equity In Neuroscience & Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act expands access, outreach and participation of underserved communities and enhances the diversity of clinical trial staff.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Act provides grants to organizations to expand training and support services for families and unpaid caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s.
Again, thank you, Congressman McNerney. It continues to be a pleasure working with you and your staff.
Pam Jarvie
Discovery Bay
