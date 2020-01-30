Editor: Why the two together?
I was called up for jury duty, and here is what happens. They pick 16 people to start the jury pool, then 16 more jurors to replace any of the first 16 that get excused. I was in the second group.
We all sat in court and listened to the judge. At this time, he talked to the first 16 jurors. First, he talked about bias — good or bad. When you’re listening to witnesses, you have put your bias aside and listen with an open mind. Next, he talked about the right to remain silent. Do not think the defendant is guilty, because that is their right.
Now, the most important is ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ He went as far as to asking a juror if the defendant was innocent or guilty. She said she did not know, because she had not heard from any of the witnesses.
The judge said, “Wrong. The defendant is innocent until you hear all (the) facts. They cannot be found guilty until you go into the jury room and find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Reasonable in this case has to be at (least) 85 percent and higher they are guilty. I wasn’t one of the jurors, which I was sorry I wasn’t selected. I did come away from this with a better understanding.
So now we come to impeachment.
We know the Democrats in Congress dislike the president, and they are bias the wrong way. They found him guilty before they heard any evidence. And when they did, it was hearsay or opinions. Second, he has the right to remain silent. The Democrats said if he wasn’t guilty, he wouldn’t remain silent. Then they say he has to prove he is innocent. That is not how it works. You have to prove he is guilty.
Pelosi stated it’s not a question of proof; it’s what allegations that have been made and are subject to scrutiny.
So how would you like to be found guilty under these conditions? Just saying.
Gerald Marshall
Brentwood
