Editor: First of all, every democrat candidate has said they are for open borders and are for paid medical for illegal aliens. All you had to do is watch the two debates on CNN or MSNBC; that’s a fact. Need more, watch Fox.
People that are seeking asylum legally do not cross two or three countries and enter our country illegally. They go to the first country they come to or even the country they live in. I believe we have embassies in most countries.
You say, by law, illegal immigrants are banned from getting aid. Congress just passed to give $4 billion to help the crisis at the border to help take care of the illegals while they are being held in the detention centers. Whose tax dollars are paying for this?
I just would like to know how these people, with just the clothes on their backs, walked thousands of miles, held for 20 days and released, most can’t speak English, give an address for their court hearing, which most don’t show up to, and are able to find work, get housing, and put their kids in school without any city and state aid. The $3 billion I’m told illegals contribute to taxes, I would like to know, did they fill out a form when they were hired that they were here illegally and would be paying taxes and into Social Security on a card that was fake so the government could figure out how much money they pay? Or is this your opinion?
As far as who is breaking the law, the sanctuary cities and states, they protect people here illegally, then they don’t even notify ICE that known criminals are being released that they might be looking for and let them go. So how many of our citizens and non-citizens have to be beaten up, robbed, raped or killed before this is stopped? Not until it affects the politicians who are responsible?
The Department of Justice just released a report that 64% of federal arrests are non-citizens. And now Newsom just signed a law that a citizen does not have to help a police officer if they ask for your help. Who is that helping? The one who is breaking the laws. I believe in this country’s laws. So don’t come here illegally.
If you think this administration dehumanized people, then what did Obama do? Deported over 10,000 and had the detention centers built. If you’re concerned about human rights, I’m sure you don’t buy anything from China, who has the worst record for human rights atrocities.
By the way, the U.S. gives more aid than any other country and takes in more legal immigrants than any other country.
If you really want to know what the president has done, go to www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/promises/trumpometer and www.thefederalistpapers.org/us/trump.
Gerald Marshall
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.