Editor: Another shooting in Texas in the USA, and innocent children were the targets this time. A horrific tragedy. When parents drop their kids off at school, they should have peace of mind that their children will be safe. But after the most recent incident, all are having second thoughts.
Does the question arise if anyone is safe? Can our children and teenagers safely attend schools and universities without fearing being victims of gun violence?
What happened in the Texas elementary school is not new but repeated year after year. Our leaders talk about reforming the gun laws, but it gets swept under the rug after some time. When will our leaders realize that enough is enough? When will they know that we are losing our future generations through these acts of violence? When will they put their egos aside and come to a resolution and make things right?
We should act and reform our gun laws so that no other citizens are victims of these heinous acts.
My thoughts and prayers go to the grieved families. May God give them the strength to bear the loss of their children.
Imam Khalid Khan
Bay Point
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.