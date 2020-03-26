Editor: My name is Andrew Smith, and I currently serve on the 2019-2020 CASL State Board. CASL is the California Association of Student Leaders, and we are the nationally recognized student leadership organization for the state of California. From March 26-30, we were scheduled to host our annual state conference for over 2,500 students and advisors. However, due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we sadly had to cancel it. Due to the cancellation of our in-person conference, CASL is going virtual. Between March 27-29, CASL will offer workshops, student-led presentations, host keynote speakers and much more through Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and Zoom. Our conference will serve as the perfect opportunity for students across the United States and California to enrich their curriculum through professionally trained leadership lessons. Many students do not know about this amazing opportunity. Students are being told to, “Read, Review, and Enrich,” and CASL serves as an amazing tool for students, parents, teachers, administrators and others alike.
A schedule has been made, and our virtual conference will be happening on our @caslfan social media platforms from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Anyone can join for the whole day or even just a few sessions. Our hope is that we can provide resources and opportunities for as many students as possible.
You can also go to our website: www.caslboard.com or follow us on all social media platforms @caslfan for up-to-date information on our conference and all things CASL.
Much CASLove,
Andrew Smith
Brentwood
