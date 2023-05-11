Editor: This month, please make sure to come out to the Contra Costa County Fair from May 18-21 to help support all the 4-H clubs in our county. The fair is an exciting time for us because we can all show off the projects we have been working so hard on this year. 4-H is more than just animals. It’s where kids learn about healthy living, leadership, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), community service, and civic engagement. The 4-H goal is to make strong future leaders who will help make a difference. There are many projects for kids to experience hands-on learning of a wide range of skills. There is sewing, quilting, baking, photography, art, LEGOS, geology, fishing, gardening, bee keeping, archery, and many more.
Our animal projects are a big part of what I love about 4-H. We learn how to properly care for them with healthful foods, grooming, exercising, training, and treating them with love and compassion. We also learn about financial responsibility, budgeting, time management, and showmanship skills. There are a few types of animals with different purposes. Some are pets, some for breeding, and others are for market. We will be showing different animals throughout the week of the fair: pygmy goats, rabbits, chickens, steers, swine, sheep, llamas and more. You can visit them at the livestock barn and the fur and feathers pavilion.
On the last day of the fair, May 21, there is the Junior Livestock Auction at 10 a.m. Our animals will be sold to the highest bidder. Fresh meat that you know was home-grown and handled with care.
