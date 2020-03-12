Editor: I am so sick of ignorant people calling our president a racist. Because he donates his entire salary to our country, he’s been compared to Hitler (because Hitler supposedly didn’t take a salary). No, Hitler just took countries! Let’s remember it was the white man who put an end to slavery! First in the United Kingdom (1833), then France, then the United States. It was the south that loved its slavery — the Democratic south. The northern states ended it by 1804. (Yes, Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. He issued the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery in 1863.) CNN reported in 2019 in Ghana alone, there are 20,000 slaves. In Africa, there are 700,000 slaves by other Africans. The empires who enslaved browns and blacks: Persia, Egypt, Chinese Qing and Ming, Mongol Empires, Muslim Caliphates, Ottoman and Japanese empires. Why do a million immigrants come to the United States annually, primarily brown and black? Because the United States is where “all men are created equal, with certain unalienable rights” to quote the Declaration of Independence, in the late 1700s. It seems ok for Democrat Schumer to threaten our Supreme Court justices, for Democratic councilwoman Candi CdeBaca from Denver to ask people with coronavirus to attend every MAGA rally, but Trump is mean? Hilary Clinton takes the 5th Amendment or “can’t recall” anything, while she deletes her emails and destroys her hard drive, and Obama allowed this under his administration … while IRS director Lois Lerner targeted Christians and Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars worth of aid to Ukraine, but it is Trump who is “unlawful”? I am not ignorant, one of the “deplorables.” I was educated at UC Berkeley and have a master’s degree, but I am tired of the news media falsely slandering Republicans. It was Eisenhower, a Republican, who said, “There should be no second-class citizens in the U.S.” It was Democrat George Wallace who refused to desegregate. Let’s get the facts straight.
Laura Aronson
Brentwood
