Editor: Sorry Juan, but using the words “those people” three times in your letter of 12/30 is a dead giveaway to your racism.
You want the police to give a description of law breakers that are Black, so that we will know who to look out for? Every day, the law is broken by people of every race. You say “those people” have a lack of character and violent culture.
The only thing ‘those people’ have that is different from other races is more melanin. Otherwise, they are just humans with the same desires for life, liberty, and success as all of the other humans.
