Editor: Not sure what universe Mr. Trevino lives in. He recites a laundry list of Republican “No” votes. Firstly, baby formula shortage became an issue this year in January when President Biden had been in office for a year. There is still a shortage of formula in the stores.
A “no” vote on lowering gas prices? Gas under President Trump cost me $3.59 a gallon; now it’s $5.89 a gallon. Biden shut off major pipelines as soon as he came into office and gas prices soared immediately.
And a “no” vote on protecting womens’ “rights”? Abortion, whether you agree with it or not is still legal in California so not sure why Republicans are being blamed for not protecting women’s rights. Reversal of Roe versus Wade has not affected California laws on abortion.
