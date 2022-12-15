Editor: This is in response to James Potter’s letter regarding George Floyd’s death. Potter’s assertion that “the autopsy report on Floyd showed no indication that Floyd died as a result of Chauvin’s knee being placed on Floyd’s neck.” This is just not true.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest” complicated by “restraint and neck compression” while being subdued by police.
Similarly, an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family ruled “asphyxiation from sustained pressure was the cause of Floyd’s death.”
