Editor: This is a response to Gordon Lyster’s response to my letter regarding Republicans shouldn’t be anti-vaccine
Dear Gordon:
First, let me say you are right. My wording that painted such a broad brush implying Republicans as all being anti-vaccine is grossly unfair. I should have been more precise. My frustration is with Republican officials and pundits who have fought mitigation efforts since the pandemic began, not Republicans as a whole.
I also truly thank you for your service. I don’t question your patriotism. I was highlighting those who don’t recognize that in this war against the virus, it is time to put aside individual needs and concentrate on the country’s needs. Failing to give even such a minute effort, such as getting vaccinated or wearing a mask, does a disservice to all who have fought to build and preserve this country. Failing to do so little when so many have given everything is profoundly disrespectful and selfish.
This national crisis requires all of us to participate and set aside individual needs. We have no choice. Failure to get vaccinated or wear a mask endangers all of us and extends the length of the pandemic. We all want this to end, and the longer people keep fighting against what needs to be done to win this war, the longer we will be fighting it.
You asked where I got my information. I can tell you definitely not from, in your words, “Fake news CNN”. My COVID information only comes directly from reading the scientific journals and speaking with the experts themselves. Everybody else has hidden agendas or they simply don’t understand the science or don’t want to.
In a war, and in a crisis, you don’t do things just because you want to. You do things because they need to be done.
Art Main
Brentwood
