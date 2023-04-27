Editor: Should there be more representation for the LGBTQ+ members specifically for teens? In politics, teenagers do not get a say. It affects us, but we have no voice. Anti-LGBTQ+ laws are passed without any input on those they might be affecting. The overturning of Roe vs. Wade left laws about the LGBTQ+ community up to the state.
Some may say that the LGBTQ+ community is a topic that should be only for older age groups. People may even say the LGBTQ+ topic is inappropriate all together. However, once you learn how long people have known that they are not straight, you start to see things differently.
Not only do the anti-LGBTQ+ laws hurt young people’s knowledge it also limits them and has a negative effect on mental health not only of those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community but also their loved ones. The hate that forms these laws are detrimental to LGBTQ+ youth who start to believe no one will support them. Anti-LGBTQ+ laws can even create more opportunities for bullying. Laws like “do not say gay” are vague, to say the least, and extremely harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.
