Editor: We invite Brentwood families to dig into sustainability this summer at the library’s Exploration Stations, featuring free learning activities for all ages.
Find out how you can make small changes that help protect our planet, and learn about the animals, plants, and natural resources that we can help preserve for future generations.
Guests include the Mount Diablo Astronomical Society and animal friends from Lindsay Wildlife Experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.