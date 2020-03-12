Editor: Showing recognition to the men who saved a woman and her dog tonight (Friday, March 6). During a little league practice, these dads ran to the burning house, jumped the fence and pulled one woman and her dog out of a window after removing the air conditioning unit. They did as much as they could to help before fire crews arrived, and fortunately were not injured. Prayers for the victim who did not survive this awful tragedy.
Carrie Bennett
Oakley
