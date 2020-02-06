Editor: I have been a member of the Senior Activity Center in Brentwood for many years and used to participate in some of the activities offered by the center.
Recently, I had started to attend the ‘Oldies but Goodies’ class again. This class is well organized and supervised by Joe Ann with imagination and enthusiasm, keeping us all occupied and interested on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. What has impressed me with the atmosphere in the class of over 30 women (and the occasional man) was the camaraderie and eagerness with which they greeted and welcomed one another. Everyone was thoughtful, kind and helpful toward each other.
This class consists of people of every race and color, originating from many counties around the globe, and of diverse religious beliefs. Everyone was cooperative and understanding of the needs of each other. I, too, am an immigrant, and seeing this wonderful mix of cooperative individuals made me feel that this was America at its best, representing what this country stands for and means to me.
I wish to thank the president and all the organizers and volunteers at the Brentwood Senior Center and the Brentwood Senior Activities Center, and I hope we will enjoy the many amenities and opportunities that are offered over many years to come.
Bhicu Cowasjee
Brentwood Senior Center member
