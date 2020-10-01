Editor: Voting isn’t easy. It shouldn’t be … not ever. But it’s even harder this year.
Before marking my ballot, I’m prepared to do lots to read about the ballot issues and candidates. I get started early and listen to differing opinions. Normally I would go to meetings that feature the candidates and ask them my unanswered questions. But this can’t happen with the current COVID-19 situation.
That’s why I’m so happy to see someone I already respect on the ballot. Angela Lowrey is running for a seat on the Ironhouse Sanitary District (ISD) Board. As a homeowner in Oakley, I was angry when the ISD board recently passed a close to $300 increase in the Sewer Use Fee for all single-family homes (from $658 to $934). It isn’t so much the fee increase itself, but that it was pushed through during a Zoom meeting that was barely publicized and nearly impossible to view. Instead of seething with the unfairness of the under-the-radar decision, Angela chose to make a difference and stand up for what is right for the community and the Delta’s environment.
What I didn’t realize was this: Angela has experience as an award-winning wastewater management professional in East Contra Costa County for 11 years! She will think outside the box to find state and federal grants to improve services without constantly expecting the citizens of Oakley to pay for any and all projects.
My thanks to Angela Lowrey for stepping up and sharing her expertise and passion for making Oakley the best it can be. She knows the importance of the wastewater industry and has a passion for making ISD work efficiently and effectively. Voting for Angela Lowrey for a seat on the ISD board is actually going to be easy.
Barbara Santos
Oakley
