Editor: I have been involved with Angela Lowrey on several community committees and projects over the past eight years. Angela has the knowledge, experience and resolve for the treatment and disposal of our sewage and other hazardous materials. As a director at Ironhouse Sanitary, she will have the enthusiasm and commitment to protecting the public interest in regards to the operation, improvement and expansion of wastewater services in the district.
Dale E. Smith
Oakley
