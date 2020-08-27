Editor: While the November election is still a few months away, it is important for all eligible voters to make sure they are registered, and for those already registered to make sure their voting status is correct. As a veteran poll worker, I know that we often see people arriving at the voting site thinking they are registered to vote at the polling site when they actually had checked to vote by mail. If that is the case, voting at the polls becomes a complicated process with a provisional ballot.
This election, prognosticators are suggesting major voter turnouts. While the poll workers do their best to move voters through the process, old ups occur when people come who do not know if they are registered, their voting status (by mail or polling place), or where their precinct is located. Now is the time to check all this out to avoid these potential hassles.
Brentwood has about a 20% turnover of voters each year, and this can always slow down the process if people haven’t updated their addresses or any name changes.
Please call the Contra Costa Election Office at 925-339-4221 to check our your voting status.
Jon Elam
Brentwood
