Editor: Working Wonders would like to publicly thank our big-hearted sponsors for their tremendous support of our day program, which serves young adults with disabilities in the Brentwood community.
In a time of growth and expansion for our nonprofit, we consider ourselves blessed and humbled to have received donations and other opportunities from local businesses and community leaders. Our amazing adult clients “work wonders” every day!
Here are some major supporters of our program, which emphasizes health and fitness, developing work skills and the arts:
Rotary Club of Brentwood; Assemblymember Jim Frazier; Brentwood Police Activities League; Dino’s Sandwich Shop; Brentwood Chamber of Commerce; LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta; BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton; Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey; Friends of the Brentwood Library; St. Vincent de Paul; Elite Dance Studio; Village Community Resource Center; A Place of Learning; Kaia FIT Brentwood; The Mad Potters; Crystal Yoga; Barona Band of Mission Indians; Brentwood Reprographics; Sip and Scoop California; Special Haven; Brentwood CoCo County Wine Company; and Harvest Park Bowl.
Matt Schwab
President, Working Wonders
