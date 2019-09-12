Editor: The family of Bill Winthrop Jr. would like to say thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues for your support during this sad time.
It takes a life event like this to realize even more how much all of you mean to us. In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we were not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts.
Thank you for the sympathy cards, phone calls, emails, visits, food, flowers, spiritual bouquets, masses, dedicated hours in the adoration chapel, prayers, rosaries and donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. All of these gestures make Bill’s passing a little more bearable. Requiescit in pace.
We especially thank those who came to Bill’s memorial mass. We were sitting in the front pew and were overwhelmed when we turned around and there you were – all you dear, sweet people, there to give support and comfort that was sorely needed; old friends and neighbors; lovely colleagues from Garin School and the district; my dear tutoring buddies from IHM; my husband’s Open Mic comrades; “kids” our kids had known from school and some of their friends now. You made that extra effort. You will never be forgotten.
Thank you to Father Erick for the beautiful service and for visiting Bill in the hospital. Thank you to the choir and its director for the music at mass. Bill would have loved “Soon And Very Soon!” We must not forget Lucy Pedroza in the parish office and the ladies, McCann and McNamara, who were so very kind and helpful to us, who had never done this before and did not want to do it now.
Your expressions of sympathy and friendship will long be remembered.
William and Shirley Winthrop, David and Jodie Winthrop, Sal and Julie Sorbello and families
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.